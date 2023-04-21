The Aristocats at The Spotlight Playhouse

× Expand Spotlight Playhouse Aristocats

The Aristocats

Performed by Spotlight Acting School students age 4-9

The Spotlight Acting School proudly presents Disney's The Aristocats KIDS, a delightful stage adaptation of the cherished animated classic. Join our talented students aged 4-9 as they bring to life the enchanting tale of Duchess, her three kittens, and the charming alley cat, Thomas O'Malley, set against the backdrop of Paris. Filled with jazzy tunes, non-stop excitement, and a heartwarming story, this production promises a memorable experience for the whole family at the Spotlight Playhouse in Berea, KY.

For more information, please call 859.756.0011 or visit ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool