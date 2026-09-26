Armored MMA – Medieval Cage Fighting

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Armored Medieval Martial Arts, the viral sensation that fuses medieval combat with modern martial arts, is coming to Owensboro on October 10th! Get ready for 10 epic battles where warriors clad in authentic knight armor clash with swords, maces, and shields inside an iron cage. This is full-contact, no-holds-barred action — and unlike anything you’ve… see

For more information visit owensborosportscenter.co​m/event/armored-mma-medi​eval-cage-fighting/