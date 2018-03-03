Around the World with Woodford Reserve Dinner

Join us on a culinary adventure around the world all from the warm confines of the Woodford Reserve Distillery.

After an intimate tour of the distillery, Chef de Cuisine Nat Henton and his talented staff will delight your culinary desires with a five-course meal featuring Woodford Reserve products. With each course, you will travel to a new country and experience a new cuisine, with Woodford Reserve to bring you back home.

Brand Ambassador J.P. Mattingly will also be on hand at our cash bar offering a gorgeous display of international cocktails featuring the Woodford Reserve family of brands.

Guests must be 21 and over to attend.

For more information call (859) 879-1939 or visit woodfordreserve.com