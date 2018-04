Harrodsburg Bike Night

May 12, 2018 — May 12, 2018

June 9, 2018 — June 9, 2018

July 14, 2018 — July 14, 2018

August 11, 2018 — August 11, 2018

September 8, 2018 — September 8, 2018

October 13, 2018 — October 13, 2018

6:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M.

Price: Free

Whether you're a biker or a spectator, come enjoy all the activities All bikes are welcome.

For more information call (859) 613-2140 or visit harrodsburgky.com