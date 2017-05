Arsenic and Old Lace

Theatre Workshop of Owensboro (TWO) presents the classic comedy, Arsenic and Old Lace. The play will be performed at The Empress Theater, 418 Frederica St, in downtown Owensboro.

Showtimes are 7:30 PM Fridays and Saturdays (Sept. 22-30), with a 2:00 matinee Sunday, October 1st.

For tickets or more information call (270) 683-5333 or visit theatreworkshop.org.