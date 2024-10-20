Art at the Arboretum: Beginner Watercolor Workshop, Loose Flowers

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Art at the Arboretum: Beginner Watercolor Workshop Course

with Maureen Berry

Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, 10:00 a.m.

Join Maureen Berry at the Mahr Historic Home for an intro to watercolors. The focus will be on loose flowers. You will learn basic techniques, brush control, and guidance on creating floral shapes and leaves. Materials will be provided and the cost is $75.

Register in person or call our Welcome Center at 270-584-9017.

For more information call 270-584-9017 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/art-at-the-arboretum-beginner-watercolor-workshop-loose-flowers/

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Leisure & Recreation
