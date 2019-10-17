× Expand Michaela Wassink "In the Park" by Frank Harmon Myers

The theme for Art in Bloom 2019 is LIGHT!

Over four days, experience the beauty of glorious fresh flowers paired with the Cincinnati Art Museum’s fine art collection. Take part in many and varied special events, family friendly activities, docent-led tours, plus conversations and demonstrations by curators and floral arrangers.

Creating a dialogue between fine art and floral beauty, over 80 arrangements from local garden clubs, professional designers, groups and individuals will be placed alongside selected paintings, ceramics and sculptures. Each floral designer is challenged to create arrangements with live flowers that emphasize, challenge and build upon elements and concepts within the selected work of art.

This is the tenth floral celebration, held every other year, at the Cincinnati Art Museum. Since 2001, this event has celebrated the masterpieces in the museum’s permanent collection and allowed visitors to view and interpret them in a new way.

Art in Bloom’s 2019 theme is “Light.” The featured work of art is In the Park by Frank Harmon Myers. The colorful oil painting presents an early twentieth-century view of the museum from Eden Park in an impressionistic style.

Free and open to the public daily from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The museum will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 17 for Midnight in the Garden.

For more information email events@cincyart.org or call (513) 639-2962.