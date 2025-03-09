The Art of Botanical Facial Serums – In-Person Workshop
to
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
$35-$45 per person.
Tonya Tate, creator of Nature’s Bath Soap and all their luxurious products, leads this discussion on the importance of facial serums in the fight against the signs of aging. Serums brighten the skin and plumps those pesky fine lines. In this class participants will learn about the powerhouse ingredients you can collect from your own little jar of beauty to take home. Ticketing fees include all supplies.
For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org