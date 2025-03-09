× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens The Art of Botanical Facial Serums – In-Person Workshop

The Art of Botanical Facial Serums – In-Person Workshop

$35-$45 per person.

Tonya Tate, creator of Nature’s Bath Soap and all their luxurious products, leads this discussion on the importance of facial serums in the fight against the signs of aging. Serums brighten the skin and plumps those pesky fine lines. In this class participants will learn about the powerhouse ingredients you can collect from your own little jar of beauty to take home. Ticketing fees include all supplies.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org