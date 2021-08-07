Gathering Artists: Unmasked Exhibit

to

Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Gathering Artists: Unmasked – August 7 to September 11, 2021

new art celebrating a farewell to isolation

The gallery is at 401 W. Main St. in Danville. Hours are: Tuesday-Friday from 11 am to 7 pm and Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm.   artcenterky.org  is the web address where a virtual gallery of these works also will be shown.

For more information call (859) 236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org

