Historic Old Washington 2028 Old Main Street , Maysville, Kentucky 41056
Art & Chocolate Festival - Maysville
Spring has sprung and it’s time to celebrate at the Old Washington Art and Chocolate Festival. Focusing on local artisans, demonstrations and more importantly— chocolate, it’s a delicious opportunity to taste all that this historic district has to offer.
For more information, please call 606.563.2596 or visit visitmaysvilleky.com/events/annual_events.php
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, History