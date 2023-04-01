Art & Chocolate Festival - Maysville

to

Historic Old Washington 2028 Old Main Street , Maysville, Kentucky 41056

Art & Chocolate Festival - Maysville

Spring has sprung and it’s time to celebrate at the Old Washington Art and Chocolate Festival. Focusing on local artisans, demonstrations and more importantly— chocolate, it’s a delicious opportunity to taste all that this historic district has to offer.

For more information, please call 606.563.2596 or visit visitmaysvilleky.com/events/annual_events.php

Info

Historic Old Washington 2028 Old Main Street , Maysville, Kentucky 41056
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, History
606.563.2596
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Art & Chocolate Festival - Maysville - 2023-04-01 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Art & Chocolate Festival - Maysville - 2023-04-01 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Art & Chocolate Festival - Maysville - 2023-04-01 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Art & Chocolate Festival - Maysville - 2023-04-01 10:00:00 ical