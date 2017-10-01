Art In The City Fine Arts Festival

Art In The City Fine Arts Festival is being held on October 1, 2017 at the beautiful riverfront of Owensboro at the back lawn of the Holiday Inn Riverfront and extending to the Owensboro Riverwalk. The show is free and will be open to the public from 10 AM-5 PM with music on the lawn provided by Painted Horse Recording Studio. Live art demonstrations as well as some of the regions best juried artists will be displaying and selling art.

After the show there will be a private artist reception and silent auction from 6:30 PM-8:30 PM at the Holiday Inn Riverfront. All profit from the reception and silent auction will go to the non-profit Owensboro Art Guild for community outreach programs in the arts. Tickets for the reception are $50 per person.

For more information email Stacey Higdon, sha.fineart@gmail.com or call (270) 316-9945.