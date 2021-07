× Expand Artist: Ronna Fisher "The Persistent Fisherman" is part of the July through August art exhibit, Extravagant Nature, at Artists' Attic, The Square, 401 West Main Street, Lexington, KY

Art Exhibit: Extravagant Nature by Artist Ronna Fisher

Extravagant Nature by Artist, Ronna Fisher, Event Reception at Gallery Hop. The exhibit runs July through end of August.

For more information call (859) 312-5750 or visit theartistsattic.org