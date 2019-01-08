Art Exhibition - "Bogus Boutique" by David Bogus

Please join us at Berea College's Doris Ulmann Galleries starting January 8 to visit our upcoming gallery show "Bogus Boutique" – an exhibition of works by ceramic artist David Bogus.

What: A new exhibition at the Doris Ulmann Galleries of work by ceramic artist David Bogus

When: The exhibit runs from January 8 – February 8, 2019.

Where: The Rogers Gallery, Rogers Traylor Art Building

Who: All are welcome!

About the Exhibition:

"The Bogus Boutique" is a lifestyle brand featuring unique brightly colored ceramic objects and status symbols. These everyday objects foretell the ironic codification of consumer culture as it embodies our current society. In The Bogus Boutique, high heel shoes, punk rock lock necklaces, anchors, oversized fishing hooks, suitcases, cigarette lighters, cases of beer, life preservers, telephones, knives, perfume bottles, and cocktail garnishes are outrageously overpriced objects as viable subjects for branding and art.

For more information call (859) 985-3083 or visit dulmanngalleries.berea.edu