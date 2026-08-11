× Expand Art Exhibition: A Story to Tell Art Exhibition: A Story to Tell

Cincinnati Art Galleries cordially invites you to view and enjoy our outstanding new exhibition, "A Story to Tell." This summer art show features museum-quality works from historic local artists like Elizabeth Nourse and Dixie Selden, abstract expressionist pieces by Jack Meanwell and Paul Chidlaw, and contemporary art from the 18 gallery artists we represent. There are over 65 works by 40+ artists! Visiting our gallery is free and open to the public, and the show is on view until October 2nd. We hope to see you there!

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3772741-0?pid=11713

Date and Time: On Sat, 15 Aug 2026 10:00 - Fri, 02 Oct 2026 16:00

Venue details: Cincinnati Art Galleries, 225 East 6th Street, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202, United States

For more information call 5133812128.