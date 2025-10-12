× Expand Foxhollow Farm The Art of Flow: A Beginner's Qigong Workshop

$95 per person.

This workshop is designed to cover the three main components of a Qigong practice: breath work, movement, and meditation. Conscious Breath work will be facilitated by Jessica Tanselle, Qigong by Brian Martin, and Sound Meditation by Robin Aleksevitch. This will be an interactive workshop.

For more information call (502) 797-0005 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/