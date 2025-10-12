The Art of Flow: A Beginner's Qigong Workshop

Foxhollow Farm 8905 HWY 329, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

This workshop is designed to cover the three main components of a Qigong practice: breath work, movement, and meditation. Conscious Breath work will be facilitated by Jessica Tanselle, Qigong by Brian Martin, and Sound Meditation by Robin Aleksevitch. This will be an interactive workshop.

Health & Wellness
