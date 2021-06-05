3rd annual Art & Garden Market

The Crestwood Civic Club, located at 7215 Kavanaugh Road, Crestwood, KY, is pleased to announce that it will be hosting its annual Art & Garden Market on Saturday, June 6 - 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. - rain or shine.

The Market will showcase local artisans and crafters featuring art media and handcrafted products. In addition, the Club’s plant sale will include annuals, perennials, succulents and herbs donated by club members, local nurseries and home garden centers.

A light food menu will be available.

Proceeds from this event are used for the Club’s 4 year scholarship program as well as various outreach programs throughout the community.

For more information call 502-807-9020