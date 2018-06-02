Art in the Garden

along the banks of the Ohio River in Augusta, KY Augusta, Kentucky 41002

Art in the Garden

On Saturday, June 2nd from 10am-5pm, the Augusta Art Guild presents the 18th annual Art in the Garden, a premier event which showcases over 60 local and regional artists exhibiting along the banks of the Ohio River in historic Augusta, Kentucky (named Most Picturesque Town in Kentucky by USA Today).

This exciting event also features live music, local cuisine, and children's activities, including performances by the Madcap Puppets, the Hills of Kentucky Cloggers and much more! Admission is free.

For more information visit augustaartguild.com.

