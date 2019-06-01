Art in the Garden

On Saturday, June 1 from 10am-5pm, the Augusta Art Guild presents the 19th annual ART IN THE GARDEN, a premier event which showcases over 60 local and regional artists exhibiting along the banks of the Ohio River in historic Augusta, Kentucky (named Most Picturesque Town in Kentucky by USA Today). This exciting event also features live music, local cuisine, and children's activities.

Admission is free

For more information visit augustaartguild.com.