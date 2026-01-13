Art Guild of Paducah Bake Sale

Art Guild of Paducah 115 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

Art Guild of Paducah 9th Annual Valentine's Bake Sale. Our wonderful artist bake bread, cakes, candy and cookies in addition to fine and craft art that will be for sale in celebration of Valentine's Day.

For more information call (270) 443-9420.

