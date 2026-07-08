Art After Hours

to

Carrico/Ft. Thomas Branch 1000 Highland Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075

Campbell County Public Library’s annual Adult Summer Reading Finale returns Friday, July 24 from 7 to 9 pm. Peruse the Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch after hours to see art created by local artists while enjoying music provided by Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra. We will have hors d'oeuvres and mocktails by Kate’s Catering to enjoy and a floral scenery by Fort Thomas Florist & Greenhouses to complete the ambiance!

For more information call 8595725033.

Info

Carrico/Ft. Thomas Branch 1000 Highland Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
Art & Exhibitions, Leisure & Recreation
8595725033
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Art After Hours - 2026-07-24 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Art After Hours - 2026-07-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Art After Hours - 2026-07-24 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Art After Hours - 2026-07-24 19:00:00 ical