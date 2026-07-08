× Expand Campbell County Public Library Art After Hours 2026

Campbell County Public Library’s annual Adult Summer Reading Finale returns Friday, July 24 from 7 to 9 pm. Peruse the Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch after hours to see art created by local artists while enjoying music provided by Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra. We will have hors d'oeuvres and mocktails by Kate’s Catering to enjoy and a floral scenery by Fort Thomas Florist & Greenhouses to complete the ambiance!

For more information call 8595725033.