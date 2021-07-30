× Expand Courtesy of Campbell County Public Library Art After Hours. Artists featured: Sharmon Davidson (left), Charie Fischer (top right) and Kathleen Piercefield (bottom right).

Art After Hours at the Campbell County Library

Campbell County Public Library is bringing 13 regional artists to its Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch for Art After Hours, an evening of live music, food and, of course, art.

Guests will enjoy live tunes from Cincinnati-based blues musician Ricky Nye; fried goodness from Latonia's Moonrise Doughnuts; and floral arrangements from Fort Thomas Florist & Greenhouses.

Each artist will be on hand to discuss their work, which varies in medium – from woodwork to painting to pottery. Select items will be available for purchase.

Visit www.cc-pl.org/art-after-hours for examples of the artists’ work or pick up a brochure at any of the library’s branches.

For more information call (859) 572-5033 or visit cc-pl.org