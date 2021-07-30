Art After Hours at the Campbell County Library

Campbell County Public Library - Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch 1000 Highland Avenue, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075

Campbell County Public Library is bringing 13 regional artists to its Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch for Art After Hours, an evening of live music, food and, of course, art.

Guests will enjoy live tunes from Cincinnati-based blues musician Ricky Nye; fried goodness from Latonia's Moonrise Doughnuts; and floral arrangements from Fort Thomas Florist & Greenhouses.

Each artist will be on hand to discuss their work, which varies in medium – from woodwork to painting to pottery. Select items will be available for purchase.

Visit www.cc-pl.org/art-after-hours for examples of the artists’ work or pick up a brochure at any of the library’s branches.

For more information call (859) 572-5033 or visit cc-pl.org

