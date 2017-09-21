Art in Pieces at City Gallery

to Google Calendar - Art in Pieces at City Gallery - 2017-09-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art in Pieces at City Gallery - 2017-09-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art in Pieces at City Gallery - 2017-09-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - Art in Pieces at City Gallery - 2017-09-21 00:00:00

Downtown Arts Center 141 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

 Art in Pieces at City Gallery

The works illustrated in this international contemporary mosaic exhibition, with guest curator Terri Pulley, incorporate many of the mosaic materials used throughout the ages, including beads, glazed and un-glazed ceramic pieces, Millefiori, smalti and stained glass, mixed media and recycled and re-purposed materials. Throughout City Gallery you can see 2D and 3D dimensional art works from 16 Kentucky artists.

Through October 1

Downtown Arts Center | 141 E Main St

Tuesday-Thursday, 11AM-5PM | Friday-Saturday, 11AM-8PM | Sunday, 10AM-2PM

For more information call 859.425.2562 or visit LexingtonKY.gov

Info
Downtown Arts Center 141 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
859.425.2562
to Google Calendar - Art in Pieces at City Gallery - 2017-09-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art in Pieces at City Gallery - 2017-09-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art in Pieces at City Gallery - 2017-09-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - Art in Pieces at City Gallery - 2017-09-21 00:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

September 22, 2017

Saturday

September 23, 2017

Sunday

September 24, 2017

Monday

September 25, 2017

Tuesday

September 26, 2017

Wednesday

September 27, 2017

Thursday

September 28, 2017

Submit Yours