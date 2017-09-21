Art in Pieces at City Gallery

The works illustrated in this international contemporary mosaic exhibition, with guest curator Terri Pulley, incorporate many of the mosaic materials used throughout the ages, including beads, glazed and un-glazed ceramic pieces, Millefiori, smalti and stained glass, mixed media and recycled and re-purposed materials. Throughout City Gallery you can see 2D and 3D dimensional art works from 16 Kentucky artists.

Through October 1

Downtown Arts Center | 141 E Main St

Tuesday-Thursday, 11AM-5PM | Friday-Saturday, 11AM-8PM | Sunday, 10AM-2PM

For more information call 859.425.2562 or visit LexingtonKY.gov