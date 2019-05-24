Starting on the evening of Friday, May 24, the Versailles Merchant Association and the City of Versailles will be hosting a Friday Night Block Party from 6:30-9:30, featuring the band, Trippin Roots. This block party is occurring in conjunction with the opening of the Art in the Park event. On Friday the Art in the Park is from 6 to 9 PM

Art in the Park will continue on Saturday, May 25 from 9 am to 4 pm. Enjoy seeing and purchasing the work of artists, and craftspeople at the 11th Annual Art in the Park Event in Versailles, Kentucky. There is something for everyone: wearables, jewelry, pottery, quilts, floral, wood, and more. The skill behind and the beauty of the products these artists create are truly amazing.

For more information call (859) 873-0981 or visit artintheparkversailles.org/