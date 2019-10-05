Art Through the Lens Opening Reception

to Google Calendar - Art Through the Lens Opening Reception - 2019-10-05 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Through the Lens Opening Reception - 2019-10-05 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Through the Lens Opening Reception - 2019-10-05 17:00:00 iCalendar - Art Through the Lens Opening Reception - 2019-10-05 17:00:00

Yeiser Art Center 200 Broadway Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

Art Through the Lens Opening Reception

Originating in 1975 as the Paducah Summer Festival Photo Competition, Paducah Photo has grown from a fledgling contest into an international juried exhibition. Over the past 40+ years, this exhibition has become one of the Mid-South’s most prestigious annual photographic events.

In 2013, Paducah was bestowed the honor of being designated a member of the United Nations Educational, Scientific & Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Creative Cities Network in the area of Crafts & Folk Art. To embrace both this international honor and reflect the international growth of the exhibition, Paducah Photo took on a new name, Art Through the Lens.

For more information call (270) 442-2453 or visit theyeiser.org

Info

Yeiser Art Center 200 Broadway Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42001 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
270-442-2453
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Art Through the Lens Opening Reception - 2019-10-05 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Through the Lens Opening Reception - 2019-10-05 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Through the Lens Opening Reception - 2019-10-05 17:00:00 iCalendar - Art Through the Lens Opening Reception - 2019-10-05 17:00:00