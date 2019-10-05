× Expand Sloane Volpe FLORIDA,MA by Sloane Volpe, Art Through the Lens 2018 - 2nd Place Winner

Art Through the Lens Opening Reception

Originating in 1975 as the Paducah Summer Festival Photo Competition, Paducah Photo has grown from a fledgling contest into an international juried exhibition. Over the past 40+ years, this exhibition has become one of the Mid-South’s most prestigious annual photographic events.

In 2013, Paducah was bestowed the honor of being designated a member of the United Nations Educational, Scientific & Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Creative Cities Network in the area of Crafts & Folk Art. To embrace both this international honor and reflect the international growth of the exhibition, Paducah Photo took on a new name, Art Through the Lens.

For more information call (270) 442-2453 or visit theyeiser.org