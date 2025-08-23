Art of the Mountain Mystics
Montgomery County Public Library 328 N. Maysville St, Mount Sterling, Kentucky 40353
Shop one of a kind, handcrafted products from local artists and crafters. You will find art, jewelry, scarves, wood carvings & more. No mass production. No duplication. Just pure, inspired craftsmanship. This event is free and open to the public.
For more information call (859) 498-2404.
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts