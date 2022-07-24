The Art of Natural Photography Hike
to
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Join us as we learn about natural photography and how to capture the perfect shot!
There will be a brief presentation from a local photographer before we head into the arboretum to practice what we learn.
Meet at the Welcome Center; insect repellant and closed-toe shoes are recommended.
For more information, please call 270.584.9017 or visit on Facebook, Mahr Park Arboretum
