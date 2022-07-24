The Art of Natural Photography Hike

× Expand Mahr Park Arboretum Mahr Park Arboretum

Join us as we learn about natural photography and how to capture the perfect shot!

There will be a brief presentation from a local photographer before we head into the arboretum to practice what we learn.

Meet at the Welcome Center; insect repellant and closed-toe shoes are recommended.

For more information, please call 270.584.9017 or visit on Facebook, Mahr Park Arboretum