The Art of Natural Photography Hike

to

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Join us as we learn about natural photography and how to capture the perfect shot!

There will be a brief presentation from a local photographer before we head into the arboretum to practice what we learn.

Meet at the Welcome Center; insect repellant and closed-toe shoes are recommended.

For more information, please call 270.584.9017 or visit on Facebook, Mahr Park Arboretum

Info

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Education & Learning, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
270.584.9017
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Art of Natural Photography Hike - 2022-07-24 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Art of Natural Photography Hike - 2022-07-24 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Art of Natural Photography Hike - 2022-07-24 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Art of Natural Photography Hike - 2022-07-24 10:00:00 ical