Josephine Sculpture Park in Frankfort, KY

Art in Nature Camp - Fall Session

6 Saturdays, 10-11:30am, October 15-November 19 / $100pp / Registration due by October 11th.

Make art and connect with nature and friends during this outdoors Saturday camp at Josephine Sculpture Park! Fall will inspire our artmaking and environmental education activities, and we will enjoy plenty of playtime in the park.

For more information, please call 502-352-7082, ext. 2 or visit the Event Website