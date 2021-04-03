Art in Nature Camp – Spring Session

Ages 11-16

Six Saturdays – April 3, April 10, April 17, April 24, May 1 & May 8

11am to 12:30pm

$90 per participant

Registration Required by Wednesday, March 31

Create art, connect with nature, and have some FUN in a hands-on, outdoor learning community (7 participants max.) at Josephine Sculpture Park! During Art in Nature Camp’s Spring Session, we will explore the park grounds as well as drawing, poetry, sculpture, photography, plant pigment painting, music, and conservation projects.

All activities will incorporate mindfulness, nature connection, and art in an outdoor setting – a wonderful combination of experiences to help participants get creative, calm their mind and body, relieve stress and anxiety, and be more confident and resilient in exploring themselves and new scenarios that may come their way. The activities we do will serve as “tools in their toolbox” for campers to use and refine the rest of their lives! Join us at Josephine Sculpture Park, where art meets the earth!

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org