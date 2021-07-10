Art in Nature Camp – Summer Session

Ages 6-10

Six Saturdays – July 10, July 17, July 24, July 31, August 7 & August 14

10 to 11:30am

$100 per participant

Registration Required by Wednesday, June 30

REGISTRATION INFO: Payment via Yes Card accepted – see below. Payment via credit or debit accepted WITH service fee. Payment via cash or check accepted with NO service fee – contact us for details.

Make art, connect with nature, and have fun with new friends during this completely outdoors Saturday camp at Josephine Sculpture Park! Each week, Art in Nature Campers will complete an art and conservation project and end the day by freely exploring the park grounds.

All activities will incorporate mindfulness, nature connection, and artmaking in an outdoor setting – a wonderful combination of experiences that help participants get creative, calm their mind and body, relieve stress and anxiety, and be more confident and resilient in exploring themselves and new scenarios that may come their way. Join us at Josephine Sculpture Park, where art meets the earth!

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org