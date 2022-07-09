Art in Nature Camp - Summer Session

Josephine Sculpture Park 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

6 Saturdays, 10-11:30am, July 9-August 13 / Ages 6-10 / Registration due by July 5th.

Make art and connect with nature and friends during this outdoors Saturday camp at Josephine Sculpture Park! Summer will inspire our artmaking and environmental education activities, and we will enjoy plenty of playtime in the park.

For more information, please call 502.352.7082 ext. 2 or visit the Event Website

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Outdoor
