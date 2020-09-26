Art in Nature Camp – Session I

Ages 11-16

Six Saturdays – Sept. 26, Oct. 3, Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 24 & Oct. 31

11am to 12pm

$90 per participant

Registration Required by Wednesday, Sept. 23

Create art, connect with nature, and have some FUN in a hands-on, outdoor learning community (7 participants max.) at Josephine Sculpture Park! During Session I, we will explore sculpture, nature printing, nature journaling, and conservation ecology.

All activities will incorporate mindfulness, nature connection, and art in an outdoor setting – a wonderful combination of experiences that help participants get creative, calm their mind and body, relieve stress and anxiety, and be more confident and resilient in exploring themselves and new scenarios that may come their way. The artistic practices and exercises we conduct during Art in Nature Camp will serve as “tools in their toolbox” they can use and refine the rest of their lives! Join us at Josephine Sculpture Park, where art meets the earth!

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org/event/art-in-nature-camp-session-i/