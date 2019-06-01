Art on the Town Paducah Plein Air Event

If you are a painter who loves to paint outdoors, an art lover, or just someone looking for a fun day in the spring sunshine, you'll want to be downtown and in Lower Town this Saturday, June 1. Paducah will be holding its first ever Plein Air (outdoor painting) event. The Art Guild of Paducah is organizing this event in partnership with the Yeiser Art Center and Paducah Bank for the community to enjoy.

There will be a day of painting from 8 AM to 3 PM, and the public is invited to watch the art happen and even talk to the artists as they work. Artists will be set up with their easels in two locations: in Lower Town around Etc. Coffeehouse (320 N. 6th St.) and downtown on Broadway around the Yeiser Art Center (200 Broadway).

Later, you will have an opportunity to buy the work you saw being made that day! The public is invited to an exhibition that afternoon in an Historic Lower Town Arts District gallery (720 Harrison St.) from 4 PM to 7 PM. Organizers have planned a celebration including food, drink, and prizes.

Plein air competitions are held around the world, and artists travel to these events to demonstrate their skills and enjoy the festivities associated with the competition. The Art Guild of Paducah feels that this is a natural fit for Paducah and has made it their mission to institute this event as a regular feature for this Creative City.

Artists are invited to sign up for this event for a nominal $10 entry fee. Casual as well as professional artists can join in. The idea for this event is to introduce outdoor painting completion to Paducah in a fun and informal way.

For more information visit artguildofpaducah.org.