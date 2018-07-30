Art-Questrians Camp at the Kentucky Derby Museum

Looking for a fun, creative way for your child to spend his or her summer days? The Kentucky Derby Museum announces its first-ever Art-Questrians summer camp for kids ages 10-14!

This full-day, week-long camp will keep your child busy with a focus on a different art medium each day including printmaking, clay, painting and textiles all themed around learning and exploring the Kentucky Derby through art!

This one-of-a-kind camp runs Monday, July 30th through Friday, August 3rd. Drop off is from 8 to 9am, with programming running from 9am to 4pm. (Pick up is scheduled from 4 to 5pm.) The cost is $250 per child. Camp is limited to just 20 spots, so don’t delay in registering!

Campers will also receive an exclusive Behind the Scenes Tour of Churchill Downs Racetrack, exhibition exploration time, and a private session to learn about conservation and preservation of artifacts from the Museum’s curatorial team. Each camper will also receive a camp T-shirt to wear throughout the week and take home as a souvenir.

For more information call (502) 637-1111 or visit DerbyMuseum.org