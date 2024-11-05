× Expand Arts Association of Oldham County Art Starts at Gallery 104

Art Starts at Gallery 104

Nourish your budding artist’s interests – on Tuesdays in November (5th, 12th, 19th, & 26th) Art Starts takes place at Gallery 104 in La Grange. This is a free program with stories and related art p

For more information call (502) 222-3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

rojects taught by a gallery artist appropriate for ages Pre-K from 11:15 am – 12 pm.