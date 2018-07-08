Art Talk - Matthew Harris Jouett portrait of Sally Wickliffe Wooley

Jack Jouett House Historic Site 255 Craig's Creek Road, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Art Talk - Matthew Harris Jouett portrait of Sally Wickliffe Wooley

A private collector recently loaned a Matthew Harris Jouett portrait to the Jack Jouett House Historic Site. The portrait, painted by Jouett around 1825, was of Sarah (Sally) Howard Wickliffe Wooley, the daughter of Robert and Margaret Wickliffe. Sally was mistress in her own right of "Howard's Grove," a plantation in northern Fayette County bequeathed to her by her grandfather, John Howard. Howard was a long-hunter and early settler of Kentucky.

On Sunday, July 8, Steve Menefee will give a talk about the portrait in the Jack Jouett House at 2 p.m. A guided tour of the house will follow.

For more information call (859) 873-7902 or visit jouetthouse.org

Jack Jouett House Historic Site 255 Craig's Creek Road, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
