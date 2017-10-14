Art Through the Lens

The artworks in Art Through the Lens 2017 represent the entire spectrum of photography. From historic processes such as collodion tintype and cyanotype to digitally captured and manipulated images and videos, this exhibition hosts everything from traditional photography to unexpected renditions using photographic processes

Located in downtown Paducah, the Yeiser Art Center is a non-profit visual arts organization celebrating sixty years (1957 - 2017) of serving the community through exhibitions and education throughout the Tri-State Region. The Yeiser Art Center is wheelchair accessible.

Dates: October 14 - November 25, 2017

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: $5 for non members, YAC members and children under 13 free.

For more information call 270-442-2453 or visit http://theyeiser.org