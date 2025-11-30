× Expand Art on the Town 2025 Holiday Market FB Posts - 1 Art on the Town Holiday Market - Sunday, November 30 @ 11AM - 4PM | Tandy Park, 251 W. Main Street | Local artists, live music, holiday treats, warm drinks, free art activities

Celebrate the season with Art on the Town!

Enjoy holiday treats, warm drinks, and live music as you stroll through the Art on the Town Holiday Market.

Shop with Art on the Town artists for original, handcrafted holiday gifts—jewelry, ornaments, wooden bowls, metal sculptures, paintings, holiday décor, and more!

Explore free hands-on arts activities and create your own artwork!

For more information call (859) 258-3296.