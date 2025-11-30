Art on the Town Holiday Market

Fifth Third Pavilion 215 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Celebrate the season with Art on the Town!

Enjoy holiday treats, warm drinks, and live music as you stroll through the Art on the Town Holiday Market.

Shop with Art on the Town artists for original, handcrafted holiday gifts—jewelry, ornaments, wooden bowls, metal sculptures, paintings, holiday décor, and more!

Explore free hands-on arts activities and create your own artwork!

For more information call (859) 258-3296. 

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Markets
