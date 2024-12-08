Art on the Town Holiday Market

Fifth Third Pavilion 215 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Celebrate the season with Art on the Town!

Shop with 20+ local artists for original and handmade holiday gifts—jewelry, ornaments, wooden bowls, metal sculptures, paintings, and more!

Explore free hands-on, art-making activities, and create your own ornaments, gift tags, and holiday cards!

Enjoy live music and holiday treats and drinks from local vendors!

For more information call (859) 258-3296.

Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, Markets
