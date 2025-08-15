Art on the Town at Tandy Park

to

Tandy Centennial Park 251 W Main St, Kentucky 40507

Art on the Town at Tandy Park celebrates local artists, live music, and local food!

We're a LexArts Hop location! Stop by during the Hop to shop with over a dozen Kentucky artists and authors for paintings, drawings, jewelry, books, sculptures, and more!

Enjoy delicious food from Daughters' Southern and live music from Mela B.

For more information call (859) 258-3296 

Info

Tandy Centennial Park 251 W Main St, Kentucky 40507
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Art on the Town at Tandy Park - 2025-08-15 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Art on the Town at Tandy Park - 2025-08-15 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Art on the Town at Tandy Park - 2025-08-15 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Art on the Town at Tandy Park - 2025-08-15 17:00:00 ical