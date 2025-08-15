× Expand Art on the Town Three people viewing paintings on mobile art cart

Art on the Town at Tandy Park celebrates local artists, live music, and local food!

We're a LexArts Hop location! Stop by during the Hop to shop with over a dozen Kentucky artists and authors for paintings, drawings, jewelry, books, sculptures, and more!

Enjoy delicious food from Daughters' Southern and live music from Mela B.

For more information call (859) 258-3296