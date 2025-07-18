Art on the Town at Tandy Park

Tandy Centennial Park 251 W Main St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Art on the Town at Tandy Park

Art on the Town at Tandy Park celebrates local artists, live music, and local food!

We're a LexArts Hop location! Stop by during the Hop to shop with over a dozen Kentucky artists and authors for paintings, drawings, jewelry, books, sculptures, and more!

Enjoy delicious food from Kentucky Q and live music from No Rulez Banda!

For more information call (859) 258-3296. 

Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
