Art on the Town
Women greeting an artist and men viewing art displayed on Art on the Town carts
Art on the Town at Tandy Park celebrates local artists, live music, and local food!
We're a LexArts Hop location! Stop by during the Hop to shop with over a dozen Kentucky artists and authors for paintings, drawings, jewelry, books, sculptures, and more!
Enjoy delicious food from Kentucky Q and live music from No Rulez Banda!
For more information call (859) 258-3296.
Info
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family