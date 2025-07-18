× Expand Art on the Town Women greeting an artist and men viewing art displayed on Art on the Town carts

Art on the Town at Tandy Park

Art on the Town at Tandy Park celebrates local artists, live music, and local food!

We're a LexArts Hop location! Stop by during the Hop to shop with over a dozen Kentucky artists and authors for paintings, drawings, jewelry, books, sculptures, and more!

Enjoy delicious food from Kentucky Q and live music from No Rulez Banda!

For more information call (859) 258-3296.