× Expand Art on the Town Art on the Town logo - black text with a white backdrop shadow writing "Art on the Town" with a red, white, green, yellow, and blue background that mimic brushstrokes

Art on the Town at Tandy Park

Art on the Town at Tandy Park celebrates local artists, live music, and local food!

Meet and shop with over a dozen Kentucky artists and authors for original paintings, drawings, jewelry, sculptures, and more!

Enjoy delicious food from Daughters’ Southern and live music from Mela B!

For more information call (859) 258-3296 or visit on Facebook: Art on the Town at Tandy Park