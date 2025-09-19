Art on the Town at Tandy Park
Tandy Centennial Park 251 W Main St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Art on the Town at Tandy Park visitors among artists and art carts
Art on the Town at Tandy Park celebrates local art, live music, and local food!
Meet and shop with over a dozen Kentucky artists and authors for original paintings, drawings, jewelry, sculptures, and more!
Enjoy delicious Colombian food from Comete Alguito and good tunes from 3 Men & A Banjo!
For more information call (859) 258-3296.
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink