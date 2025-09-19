Art on the Town at Tandy Park

Tandy Centennial Park 251 W Main St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Art on the Town at Tandy Park

Art on the Town at Tandy Park celebrates local art, live music, and local food!

Meet and shop with over a dozen Kentucky artists and authors for original paintings, drawings, jewelry, sculptures, and more!

Enjoy delicious Colombian food from Comete Alguito and good tunes from 3 Men & A Banjo!

For more information call (859) 258-3296. 

Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
