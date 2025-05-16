Art on the Town at Tandy Park

Fifth Third Pavilion 215 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Art on the Town at Tandy Park

Art on the Town at Tandy Park celebrates local artists, live music, and local food!

We're a LexArts Hop location! Stop by during the Hop to shop with over a dozen Kentucky artists and authors for paintings, drawings, jewelry, books, sculptures, and more!

Enjoy delicious African food from Miss Milolo Cuisine and live music from local band Univibes, with a special performance by M'Power Rhythm!

For more information call (859) 258-3296 

Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
