Produced and presented by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, the Art.Write.Now.Tour is a traveling exhibition of works from the 2017 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards—inspiring and innovative work created by teens from across the country.

Now in its eighth year, the Tour is celebrated for being the most fresh and relevant look at creative work by young artists today. If you want to know what issues are on the minds of teenagers, the Art.Write.Now.Tour is sure to provide valuable insights through the lens of their sophisticated and captivating artworks.

In addition to approximately 50 visual art works, the Tour features The Best Teen Writing, an annual anthology of selected writing that received Gold Medals from the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, displayed on iPads. A full-color catalog of the works accompanies the Tour.

November 10–December 27, 2017

