Discovery Night: Family Planetarium Night

Living Arts and Science Center 362 North Martin Luther King Boulevard, Lexington, Kentucky

Discovery Night: Family Planetarium Night

Enjoy an evening in the LASC planetarium as you revel in the splendor of the nearby worlds in our Solar System. Then go out to the colorful birthplaces and burial grounds of stars, and still further out beyond the Milky Way to the unimaginable immensity of a myriad of galaxies. Along the way, you will learn about the history of astronomy, invention of the telescope, and today's giant telescopes that allow us to probe even deeper into the Universe.

In the Makers' Space...try a catapult design challenge that will stretch your STEAM thinking. Little explorers will enjoy star stamping, space ship toss, and more.

Make a GeoBoard star to take home.

Thursday, December 7 | 6PM

The Living Arts & Science Center | 362 N Martin Luther King Blvd

FREE | $2 donations suggested

For more information call 859.252.5222 or visit lasclex.org

Living Arts and Science Center 362 North Martin Luther King Boulevard, Lexington, Kentucky
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
859.252.5222
