Arthur Hatfield Benefit

Arthur Hatfield is the 2025 Homer Ledford Award Winner and musician and banjo maker of over 40 years. He recently lost his workshop to a devastating fire. All proceeds go directly to Arthur Hatfield.

Music performances by:The Dean Osborne BandKentucky Just Us

Emcee Dr. Mark Kuzma

Spaghetti Dinner available for additional charge.

Dinner @5pmMusic @6 pm

Bring your banjo and join us for a finale performance of “Foggy Mountain Breakdown.”

Occurrences: Start Date & Time: 03/15/2025 5:00 pm

North Jackson Elementary School2002 N. Jackson Hwy., Glasgow, KY 42141

For more information call (270) 646-7559