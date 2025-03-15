Arthur Hatfield Benefit
North Jackson Elementary School 2002 N. Jackson Hwy.,, Glasgow, Kentucky 42141
Arthur Hatfield is the 2025 Homer Ledford Award Winner and musician and banjo maker of over 40 years. He recently lost his workshop to a devastating fire. All proceeds go directly to Arthur Hatfield.
Music performances by:The Dean Osborne BandKentucky Just Us
Emcee Dr. Mark Kuzma
Spaghetti Dinner available for additional charge.
Dinner @5pmMusic @6 pm
Bring your banjo and join us for a finale performance of “Foggy Mountain Breakdown.”
Occurrences: Start Date & Time: 03/15/2025 5:00 pm
For more information call (270) 646-7559