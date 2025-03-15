Arthur Hatfield Benefit

to

North Jackson Elementary School 2002 N. Jackson Hwy.,, Glasgow, Kentucky 42141

Arthur Hatfield is the 2025 Homer Ledford Award Winner and musician and banjo maker of over 40 years. He recently lost his workshop to a devastating fire. All proceeds go directly to Arthur Hatfield.

Music performances by:The Dean Osborne BandKentucky Just Us 

Emcee Dr. Mark Kuzma 

Spaghetti Dinner available for additional charge.

Dinner @5pmMusic @6 pm 

Bring your banjo and join us for a finale performance of “Foggy Mountain Breakdown.”

Occurrences: Start Date & Time: 03/15/2025 5:00 pm

North Jackson Elementary School2002 N. Jackson Hwy., Glasgow, KY 42141 

For more information call (270) 646-7559 

Info

North Jackson Elementary School 2002 N. Jackson Hwy.,, Glasgow, Kentucky 42141
Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Arthur Hatfield Benefit - 2025-03-15 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Arthur Hatfield Benefit - 2025-03-15 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Arthur Hatfield Benefit - 2025-03-15 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Arthur Hatfield Benefit - 2025-03-15 17:00:00 ical