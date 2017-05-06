Artisan Center Features Jewelry Making in May

The Kentucky Artisan Center will feature jewelry demonstrations during the month of May to celebrate the age-old tradition of personal adornment. Artist demonstrations will showcase a wide variety of jewelry made from Kentucky agates, colorful polymer clay and sterling silver. Demonstrations at the Center are on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On Saturday, May 6, Rachel Savane, of Lexington will demonstrate how she creates jewelry using Kentucky agates from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

A native of Illinois, Rachel Savané studied metals at the University of Illinois and abroad in Denmark. In 2003, she opened Savané Silver Gallery in Lexington on West Main Street. Savané designs a line of jewelry with streamlined settings using Kentucky Agates and semi-precious stones.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov