Artisan Center Features Jewelry Making in May

The Kentucky Artisan Center will feature jewelry demonstrations during the month of May to celebrate the age-old tradition of personal adornment. Artist demonstrations will showcase a wide variety of jewelry made from Kentucky agates, colorful polymer clay and sterling silver. Demonstrations at the Center are on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On Saturday, May 13, Diana Smith Thomas and James Rich of BeSpoken Designs will create colorful jewelry from polymer clay from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea.

With design and color as his forte, Rich translates his drawings and pen and ink studies into colorful polymer clay. Using a variety of colors, he constructs intricate polymer clay “canes”. A “cane” is a rod made up of two or more colors, layered to make a pattern that when cut in a cross-section, reveals a design.

Smith Thomas, a Berea College graduate, takes the constructed polymer clay “cane” designs made by Rich, and creates unique jewelry and wearable art. She takes sliced sections of the polymer clay and folds, cuts and joins them, to create necklace pendants, earrings and pins.

“My designs are built upon my lifelong love and collection of jewelry,” said Thomas. “I am intrigued by repeating patterns and multiple part forms.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov