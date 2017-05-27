Artisan Center Features Jewelry Making in May

The Kentucky Artisan Center will feature jewelry demonstrations during the month of May to celebrate the age-old tradition of personal adornment. Artist demonstrations will showcase a wide variety of jewelry made from Kentucky agates, colorful polymer clay and sterling silver. Demonstrations at the Center are on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On Saturday, May 27, Sharon Major, of Frog Hollow Creations, will demonstrate the textural metal jewelry techniques of repousse´ and chasing from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the center.

Repousse´ is a French word for a metalworking technique in which a malleable metal is embellished or shaped by hammering from the reverse side to create a raised design in low relief.

Chasing is the opposite of repousse´ – where the metal is pushed from the front side downwards to define the design with depth. The noun "chase" refers to a groove, furrow, channel or indentation.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov