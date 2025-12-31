Artist Guild of Anchorage Showcase
to
Owl Creek Country Club 12400 N Osage Rd, Kentucky 40223
Artist Guild of Anchorage/ Anchorage Stroll Magazine
Last year’s art event was very successful! Please join us on April 1, 2025 to purchase original art from pottery, oil acrylic and watercolor paintings , collage and more!
Artist Guild of Anchorage Showcase
Join us on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 from 5:30pm to 8 pm to purchase original art from our members at Owl Creek Country Club , 12400 Osage Road, Anchorage Ky.
For more information visit artistguildofanchorage.org